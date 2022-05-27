RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Oyo ritualists exhume newly-buried corpse to steal body parts

Residents discovered the corpse with missing vital body parts a day after it was buried.

Oyo ritualist
Oyo ritualist

Pandemonium struck in Idi-Arere community in Ibadan, Oyo State, as residents discovered the exhumed corpse of one Alhaji Kolawole Waheed, with vital organs of his body missing.

This writer learnt that Waheed died on Thursday, March 19, 2022, after a vehicle knocked him down, and was buried the following day according to Islamic rites.

But surprisingly to residents of the community, on Saturday, March 21, his corpse was found with his head, hand wrists, and other vital parts of his body missing.

“On Saturday morning, an older brother called my wife’s phone. He told me some people had removed Waheed’s head. I rushed down there and discovered that they also removed his hand and intestines.

“Three houses surround the grave and everyone said they didn’t know anything about it,” the deceased’s brother, Taofeek Adebayo, stated.

A Muslim cleric who identified himself as Rosheed, whose uncompleted building was beside Waheed’s grave, when interrogated said though he works as an herbalist and a tailor, he knows nothing about the exhumed corpse.

“I make traditional herbs to cure illnesses. I live in the third house and use this place as a workshop. I am the only one using this place,” he explained.

Distancing himself from the incident, Rosheed explained that he left the workshop (the uncompleted building) around 8pm on Friday and had no knowledge of what happened to the corpse.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying investigation to unmask the perpetrators has begun.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

