Oyo ritualists exhume newly-buried corpse to steal body parts

This writer learnt that Waheed died on Thursday, March 19, 2022, after a vehicle knocked him down, and was buried the following day according to Islamic rites.

But surprisingly to residents of the community, on Saturday, March 21, his corpse was found with his head, hand wrists, and other vital parts of his body missing.

“On Saturday morning, an older brother called my wife’s phone. He told me some people had removed Waheed’s head. I rushed down there and discovered that they also removed his hand and intestines.

“Three houses surround the grave and everyone said they didn’t know anything about it,” the deceased’s brother, Taofeek Adebayo, stated.

A Muslim cleric who identified himself as Rosheed, whose uncompleted building was beside Waheed’s grave, when interrogated said though he works as an herbalist and a tailor, he knows nothing about the exhumed corpse.

“I make traditional herbs to cure illnesses. I live in the third house and use this place as a workshop. I am the only one using this place,” he explained.

Distancing himself from the incident, Rosheed explained that he left the workshop (the uncompleted building) around 8pm on Friday and had no knowledge of what happened to the corpse.