Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has reportedly cautioned motorcycle operators in the state against aiding ritualists and kidnappers.

The governor said this on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, while addressing members of Amalgamated body of Osun Commercial Okada Riders of Nigeria at a rally in Oshogbo.

The rally according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was organised by the riders to celebrate the recent victory of the governor at the Supreme Court.

He advised members of the association not to allow criminals to infiltrate their ranks, assuring them is administration will protect their interest.

The governor said, “I implore you to always abide by the rules and regulations. Do away with unscrupulous individuals among you who are fond of aiding kidnappers and ritualists.

“I must reassure you of our commitment to building a state aspired to by all.

“We will not renege on our promises to take care of your welfare.”

Reacting to the governor’s advice, Ismail Tiamiyu, said its members would continue to support the government in moving the state forward.

According to NAN, Tiamiyu said the rally was organised to identify with the governor and demonstrate the loyalty and commitment of the riders to his administration.