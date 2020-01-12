The founder and presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has reportedly dismissed some top officials of his church for stealing from the church’s treasury.

Oyedepo announced the dismissal of the officials on Saturday, January 11, 2020, while speaking during an empowerment summit organised for the church’s ordained workers.

He said, “We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.”

“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

He went on to urge the church members not to sympathise with dismissed officials, saying if they do, they are partakers of the evil act.

“Don’t employ them, don’t sympathise. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.”