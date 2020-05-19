The promo, the company said was done to encourage Nigerians to own their houses due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the livelihoods of many Nigerians.

Although, T Pumpy has 22 housing estates spread across Kyami, Kasana, Kuje, Lugbe, Gwagwalada and other places in the nation’s capital. The ongoing promo is, however, exclusive to their property along the Airport Road.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

They are government approved estate plots which are suitable for: 4 or 5 bedroom duplex, 4 ir 5 bedroom penthouse and 3 bedroom bungalow.

The land and building plans are approved, authentic and highly verifiable.

Speaking on the development, the MD/CEO of the company, Akintayo Adaralegbe, said the slash in price became imperative following the economic effects of COVID-19 globally of which Nigeria is not isolated from.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

“Imagine owning a standard 600sqm plot of a duplex, a penthouse or a bungalow for as low N1.75m. We are doing this because of the economic effects of the coronavirus on the people.

“It is every man’s dream to own a house and that is why T Pumpy Concept Limited wants to make sure make actualize that dream for them.

“The market worth of the land is N3.5m but we are giving it out at this price just to encourage Nigerians at this critical time. Our lands are verifiable and authentic; they are government-approved. This promo will end on June 30.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

“We sell and develop all types of estate lands for residential, educational, commercial and recreational purposes. There are lands for bungalows, penthouses, duplexes, with corresponding land sizes and amount. Crèches/nursery school plots are also available.

“Our expertise in building to the highest quality standards is evident throughout our complete line of estates. Our Estates are constructed in a factory environment and our building materials are never exposed to the elements and every aspect of the building process is closely monitored to ensure high-quality standards.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

“We also undertake feasibility and viability studies of real estate development projects.”

T. Pumpy Concept Limited is a progressive property developer that prides itself on its proven track records, passion and commitment to deliver superior value in design, quality and services in our developments to our customers.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

T. Pumpy Concept is a registered company that deals majorly in the sales of lands and estate plots. The company has been in existence since 2009, and it’s totally committed to making its utmost contribution in the development process of our environment in the aforementioned area, for the betterment of all Nigerians.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

The T-Pumpy Concept team has decades of providing industry-acclaimed off-site home design and construction. Whether you’re interested in a manufactured home or an innovative modular design, the T-Pumpy Concept team continues to deliver what home buyers are looking for in their new homes along with the quality construction they expect and deserve.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

Call us today:

Corporate Office address: No. 12, Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II district, Abuja

Annex House 23, (F) Road, Beside RCCG Resurrection Parish, FHA Lugbe, Abuja.

Own a plot of land at N1.75m in Abuja as T Pumpy announces 50 per cent discount

Follow us on our social media platforms.

Instagram: T.pumpy_estates

Facebook: Tpumpy Estates

YouTube : T.pumpy Estates

Website: http://tpumpyconcept.com

WhatsApp/call: 09054545468 or 09023333380

This is a featured post.