Over ₦‎3 billion worth of leather products lost in Aba market fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman stated that in the mist of this chaos, miscreants capitalised on the situation to steal some of the materials and machines.

The fire affected over 30 shops at the Mansion Zone block of Powerline Leather Products Industrial Cluster.

The Chairman of the affected block in the industrial cluster, Mr Ugochukwu Nwachukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that more than 500 workers were working in the affected shops.

Nwanchukwu said though the Abia Fire Service arrived from Umuahia about an hour after the fire started, their efforts helped to douse the inferno.

Mr Cherechi Ndukwe, a victim, said he rushed to the scene after a call about the incident.

We made frantic but unsuccessful efforts to douse the inferno with buckets of water before the arrival of the men of Abia Fire Service from Umuahia.

“The fire service men arrived some minutes past 11 p.m to help us douse the raging fire,” he added.

Ndukwe appealed for immediate help to the affected victims, as the incident has put their businesses, families, and employees in jeopardy.

It will be very difficult survive without the support of Abia and Federal Governments,” he added.

Another victim, Mrs Nnenna Onyedikachi, said all they had invested in the business has been destroyed by the fire. A former Chairman of Omenka Shoemakers Association, Powerline Zone, Mr Goodluck Mmeri expressed disgusts that miscreants capitalised on the situation to steal some of the materials and machines.

Also, Mazi Okechukwu Williams, the President, Leather Product Manufacturers Association in Abia, lamented over the huge losses suffered by the traders in the face of current hash economic situation.

He regretted that the state governments was yet to re-establish a Fire Service outpost at Ariaria International Market to handle fire incidents. Williams pleaded with Gov. Alex Otti to restore the fire service outpost to ensure prompt response to any fire incident in and around the market.

