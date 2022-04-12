RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Over 50 bodies reportedly recovered, 100 houses razed in Plateau bandits attack

A resident of one of the affected villages says 24 corpses were recovered in Kukawa, 15 in Gyanbahu, 8 in Dungur and 4 in Keram villages.

Over 50 bodies reportedly recovered, 100 houses burnt in Plateau bandits attack, (Daily Trust)
Following the attack on some villages in Plateau State, over 50 dead bodies have reportedly been recovered from the villages.

The bandits had on Sunday, April 10, 2022, raided Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, where scores of people were killed.

According to Daily Trust, the gunmen also touched several houses in the communities.

In his reaction to the attack, Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said, “The Command is aware of the attack; policemen have been drafted to the area.

“I am yet to get detailed information about the number of those killed and houses burnt. I will update the press as soon as I get it.”

But a resident of one of the affected villages, Adamu Musa, who spoke to Daily Trust said 24 corpses were recovered in Kukawa, 15 in Gyanbahu, 8 in Dungur and four in Keram villages.

He said those who sustained injuries during the attack have been referred to different hospitals, adding that the bodies would be given mass burial as soon as they are recovered.

He also said security personnel had already been deployed in the affected areas.

