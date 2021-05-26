RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Over 150 missing in Kebbi boat mishap

Picture used for Illustration: Over 150 missing in Kebbi boat mishap. (Vanguard)
No fewer than 150 people have been reported missing following a boat mishap in Warrah, headquarters of Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Warrah Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Haruna said the accident happened on Wednesday at about 11 a.m.

The chairman however said 22 people who wore live jackets had been rescued from the mishap.

He assured that rescue search was ongoing with a view to saving the lives of those missing.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, also confirmed the development, saying he will make public their findings.

An eye witness had earlier told NAN on phone that the boat took-off from Loko in Niger State with over 150 passengers.

The source said about 20 people had been rescued, including a baby boy, whose mother was yet to be found.

According to the source, majority of the rescued passengers were confirmed to be residents of Warrah town.

“We are afraid that many people may have died from this mishap, because according to report the boat took off with over 150 persons and many are still missing.

The source said many people came to the town from Niger State in search of their relations and loved ones.

