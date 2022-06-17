Outrage in Benue as 12 year-old schoolgirl dies of electrocution

A source informed our correspondent that the deceased was killed by a naked cable which was left hanging on an electrical pole close to her family residence.

The ugly incident prompted the residents of the area to embark on a peaceful protest to express their anger over what they referred to as negligence by officials of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), Otukpo Region.

When contacted, the Regional Manager of the company, Olaniyi Ogun told our correspondent that his office was not aware of the naked cable hanging on the pole.

He advised residents to always report electrical faults to JED for prompt action.

However, the father of the deceased simply identified as Mr. Agbo, when narrating the incident to Pulse, claimed that the electricity company was aware of the faulty cable, stressing that he had reported the matter to them severally, but, no action was taken.

"JED is not truthful to say they were not aware of the fault, because I reported the matter to them several times, but they took no action", he said.