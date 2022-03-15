‘Our parents are half-dead’, Slain Bamise’s siblings ask Sanwo-Olu to fulfill his promise

Bamise’s siblings made the call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, during a press briefing held at Right’s House in Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that Bamise, a 22-yr-old fashion designer was found dead nine days after she was declared missing on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Six days after the body was found, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke to the parents of the deceased on phone, assuring them that justice would prevail.

Speaking during the press briefing, Bamise’s elder brother, Abegunde Pelumi urged the state governor to do his best to ensure the family gets justice for the murder of their daughter.

“Baba Sanwo-Olu, you have a lot to do on this issue. When you spoke with our father, I felt at peace because I realised that you are truly following the matter. Initially, I didn’t believe the claim that you’ve heard about the killing of Bamise, but when you spoke with our parents on WhatsApp video, I believed it.

“I remember you came to our church and we prayed that your government would be a good one for Lagosians. We didn’t pray that your administration would kill our children. Baba Sanwo-Olu, we want you to do your best to ensure justice for Bamise, …our parents have been left half-dead.” Abegunde said.

Bamise’s sister, Ayanwola Oluwadamilola in her address wondered why Sanwo-Olu has not deemed it fit to visit the family since Bamise's body was found.

She said the governor only spoke with her parents on phone, adding that the governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has neither called nor visited the bereaved.

She said, “Our governor, we haven’t seen him, we only heard his voice. He only spoke with my parents because we are nothing. If this had happened to a daughter of a senator, I believe he wouldn’t have any excuse, he would have been there.

“We want justice, quick justice because we don’t want our sister to continue to be in the morgue, she ought to have been buried.

Your excellency, you have made a promise and I Ayanwola Oluwadamilola strongly believe you’ll do it, but please make it fast because delayed hope makes the heart sick,” she said.

However, Ayo Ademiluyi counsel to the deceased’s family told this reporter at the end of the event that an autopsy would soon be conducted to examine the body and discover the cause of death.

He said that the family’s pathologist would be involved in the cadaver anatomy that would be conducted on Bamise’s body.

“An autopsy has not been conducted but we have been told yesterday that they would soon start the autopsy and we felt that it would be conducted by the Chief pathologist of Lagos State and the family too will try to get an independent pathologist to be part of the cadaver anatomy that will be conducted on the body,” Ademiluyi said.