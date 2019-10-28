The teenagers testified before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court at the start of their father’s trial on a two-count charge of defilement.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, they told the court that their father had seven children – five girls and two boys.

They testified that the defendant started abusing his four oldest daughters sexually after their mother died during childbirth in 2008.

One of them, who testified as the first prosecution witness (PW1) said that the incest started when they lived at a barracks in Lagos.

“My father started fingering us at nighttime when we were sleeping. When we moved out of the barracks to the house my father built at Iyana-Era in Lagos, he continued fingering my sister in a bedroom we shared.

“Later, my father progressed to leaving his bedroom and lying between us, groping us.

“When we wake up, he will ask why we are awake and why he was in our bedroom; he threatened to beat us and send us away.

“One night, he came to our room and asked us to separate ourselves. I went to the sitting room while my sister was in the room.

“He approached me and said if I did not allow him to have sex with me, he would use a knife and hammer with him to injure me.

“He started slapping me, and I allowed him to have sex with me; after it happened, I cried bitterly,” she said.

Another witness who prefer to remain anonymous, told the court that she and her sister went to their village after their mother’s demise.

She said that, on return to Lagos, she noticed that one of her older sisters had run away from home.

“I asked what happened, and we were told she had run away from home because our father was having sex with her.

“My lord, not up to a year after our return from the village, our father started fingering us.

“My sister and I share the same bedroom, he started separating us at night; he would tell my sister to stay in the sitting room while I would be in the bedroom. He would have sex with me in the bedroom and threaten me with a knife,” she said.

Both sisters told the court that they reported the alleged incest to a member of their church who took them to the Ijanikin Police Station.Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for continuation of trial.

According to NAN reports during arraignment on a two-count charge of defilement, on June 24, Justice Soladoye had ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons.

Adding that Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, stipulates life imprisonment for defilement.