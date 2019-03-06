The 300-level student staged her abduction with her boyfriend and demanded N14 million as ransom from her adoptive mother.

It was gathered that the money had already been paid before the herbalist who the said boyfriend consulted reported him to the police.

Upon the arrest of the boyfriend who allegedly wanted to use Faith for rituals, he confessed to the fake kidnap. This prompted her adoptive mother to storm the school and have her arrested.

In the video shared online, the mother can be seen beating Faith and subsequently having her pack her belongings.

According to reports, Faith was adopted by the lady after she lost her mum. Further investigation revealed that she gave her school fees to the said boyfriend.