The cocktail themed “Art Fusion” featured a crop of top fashion designers such as Ayo Van Elmar, Zizi Cardow and Ayo Bakare, whose dazzling models displayed exotic prints and designs on the state-of-the-art revolving stage and glass runway.

To add further spice to the night, the cocktail played host to a contemporary art exhibition by Kolawole Niyi, whose audacious expressions on canvass caught the appreciative eyes of art enthusiasts.

OTL Africa Downstream Week closes with Industry Cocktail, Art Fusion

In one of the highlights of the evening, Dr Stephen Oluwatobi, Curator, Hebron Startup Lab, Covenant University and Alfred Ebiloma, Corporate Sales Associates, Future Concerns Nigeria Limited emerged as winners of a raffle draw competition. Both winners went home with bespoke outfits made by the fashion designers.

The night reached a climax with the presentation of prizes to contestants of the maiden ‘Downstream Innovation Challenge’ by Emeka Akabogu, Chairman, OTL Africa Downstream Week, who encouraged the students to develop more automated solutions to accelerate the growth of the downstream petroleum industry in Africa.

He proceeded to award a prize of US$1,500 to Rivers State University of Technology (RSUT) and Covenant University, the second and first runners up respectively, while the winners, University of Lagos went home with US$3,000.

In addition, Ibrahim Abdul, Head, Corporate Branding & IT, AA Rano, on behalf of the company, presented a cash prize of US$1,500 to be shared by the participating schools., while Mr Nnamdi Obiagwu, General Manager, Lubes, Eterna Plc, representing the company’s Chief Executive Officer, presented the contestants an additional US$3,000 for their effort.

Laced with popular afro-pop music, African cuisine, wine and friendly banter, the cocktail represented a befitting conclusion to the largest gathering of Africa’s Downstream Petroleum operators.

More photos below:

