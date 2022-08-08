RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Osun: Police arrest wanted killer, Rasheed Okoilu, in Osogbo

The Osun Police Command said it has arrested the notorious wanted serial killer, Rasheed Hamed, popular known as Rasheed Okoilu, in the early hours of Sunday.

Rasheed-Okoilu (NaijaNews)
Rasheed-Okoilu (NaijaNews)

SP Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson of Police command, Osun said in a statement in Osogbo, that the suspect was arrested by a combined team of police officers from Dugbe Police Station and Oke Baale Police Station with support from local hunters.

Opalola said the suspect was tracked and arrested after he went on a killing spree in Egbatedo, Osogbo, where he killed three people.

She said the suspect had been handed over to the anti-cultism department of the Police Command in the state and was undergoing processing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Osun Police Command, on March 10, declared Rasheed Okoilu and one Solomon Adedimeji (Solo Iwara) wanted in connection with offences of murder, arson, ritual killings, armed robbery, rape and kidnapping.

The police warned that anybody that harboured the suspects would be treated as an accomplice to their crimes.

The police, however, promised anyone with useful information to the whereabouts of the wanted persons, a handsome reward

