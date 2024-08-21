ADVERTISEMENT
Osun motorcyclist arrested for 'robbing, raping passenger' during trip

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

SP Yemisi Opalola, Police Spokesperson in Osun, made this known when they paraded the suspect and others at the state police headquarters on Wednesday in Osogbo.

According to Opalola, the suspect, who operates in the Ile-Ife metropolis, picked up a female passenger at Obafemi Awolowo University Campus area to Moro Town but allegedly robbed and raped her along the way.

“On July 26, about 7:05p.m, the complainant engaged the services of a commercial motorcyclist (names withheld) from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Campus, Ile – Ife to Moro Town.

Opalola said on getting to RCC junction along Ilesa/Ibadan Expressway, Ile-Ife, the suspect diverted into a nearby bush and robbed her of her iPhone XS Max valued ₦320,000, Samsung Galaxy A71 valued ₦150,000, Airtel Wi-Fi valued ₦10,000.

She alleged that he also stole the cash sum of ₦20,000 from her before he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

Opalola said the suspect also cut the pubic hair, armpit hair, and head hair of his victim and threatened to kill her if she dared to report the ugly incident to anyone.

She said the victim was taken to the Police Hospital in Osogbo for treatment while the investigating team went after and arrested the suspect.

In a similar development, Opalola said the command has arrested a suspect, who resides in Lagos in connection with a minibus that was allegedly stolen in Lagos but brought to Osun to be dismantled.

She said another suspect, said to be a member of the Black Axe/Aye confraternity, alleged to have been terrorizing the Osogbo metropolis and environs with his deadly gang was also arrested.

Opalola said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly robbed a store at Alaagba’s compound area, Ita-Olokan, Osogbo and inflicted injuries on the shop owner and his customers before he allegedly stole two iPhones.

She said an alleged member of the Black Axe confraternity, popularly known as ‘Devil’, said to be terrorising Egbatedo and other parts of Osogbo, was arrested after a cult clash at the Gbemu area of Osogbo.

She said all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations.

