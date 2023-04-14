The sports category has moved to a new website.
Osun Amotekun deploys night patrol teams in Osogbo to stop robbery attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adewinmbi said that the move had become necessary in view of reported cases of incessant robbery attacks around the flyover at Ataoja and Ebunoluwa axis, up to Ilesa garage area of Osogbo.

Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)
Amotekun corps members (The Africa Report)

State Commander of the corps, Retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi said that the move had become necessary in view of reported cases of incessant robbery attacks around the flyover at Ataoja and Ebunoluwa axis, up to Ilesa garage area of Osogbo.

“We are embarking on night patrols in these areas where incessant robbery attacks are being reported in Osogbo.

“Our operatives, led by the Amotekun Field Commander, Olusoji Akanni, will patrol these hot spots to keep the residents safe,” he said.

According to the commander, the corps will be able to checkmate potential threats to lives and property in every part of the state through robust intelligence gathering.

He urged residents of the affected areas and the people of the state in general to be friendly and cooperate with the operatives, while providing them necessary information in order to rid the state of crimes.

Adewinmbi, who gave assurance that the corps would rid the state of criminality, enjoined residents of the areas to be more vigilant, especially during the Ramadan period.

“You also have to watch out for criminals that disguise as Muslims going for special night prayers, known as Lailatul Qadri to rob unsuspecting residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

