This reckless display of power culminated into hours of unwarranted traffic congestion on the ever-busy Osborne – Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi thereby forcing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Dolphin Estate Division to intervene and issue strong warnings against any further act of oppression by the Residents Association towards Developers in the estate for the umpteenth time.

Osborne Foreshore Residents Association (OSFRA) in another show of unruliness

Disappointed at their failed attempt to completely lock out the developer, they marched in large numbers to the developer’s project site inside the estate accompanied by thugs to attack contractors and insisting everyone must leave.

Seeing that this show of unruliness has been displayed one time too many, one begins to wonder what the crux of this personal vendetta will be and what its sponsors seek to gain by constantly disregarding the rule of law, showing contempt to the state government, and continually throwing caution to the wind – guess only OSFRA’s Chairperson Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah will know the answer to that.

