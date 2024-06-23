ADVERTISEMENT
Orphan student punished to death at Kaduna Air Force school by 2 seniors

Nurudeen Shotayo

The deceased student was reportedly subjected to corporal punishment by two SS3 students leading to his death.

Aliyu, who lost his parents in 2013, is survived by his twin brother, who is also a student at the military boarding school, located in Mando, Kaduna.

According to a report, the two unnamed SS3 students summoned the deceased to their room under the pretext of punishing him for an offence.

Unfortunately, the 15-year-old orphan ended up dying in the process and his remains have been deposited in the mortuary, per Daily Trust.

ALSO READ: 13 yr-old boy commits suicide in Kaduna after soldier tortured him for 'stealing' ₦10k

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet
Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development, spokesperson of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the institution is saddened by the incident.

He made this known in a statement issued on the matter on Saturday, June 22, 2024, wherein he said an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and indeed the entire NAF family are saddened by the painful and unfortunate incident of the untimely death of one of our students at Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna, on June 19, 2024.”

“To avoid all sorts of speculations, a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to unravel how, why, and what actually led to the death of the victim. Rest assured that this matter is receiving the utmost urgency it deserves, and we won’t rest until it is unravelled,” the statement read.

