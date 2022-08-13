Orijin set to storm the Big Brother house with Ankara-themed party

Orijin, a brand that is always proud to support authenticity and orijinality, as it is proudly Naija and made for those who take pride in their culture is treating Housemates to a wholesome experience of house party where the true essence of the African culture will be celebrated through Fashion, Music & Dance.

Saturday promises to be a showstopper for the Housemates and the viewers who are set to be treated to the most orijinal of music – DJ sounds coupled with Live band sets, energetic dance moves, new school fashion trends and of course, the irresistibly delicious tastes of the Orijin variants including the new Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin Classic, cocktails with the Orijin Bitters and Orijin Gin.

Viewers are also encouraged to participate in the Ankara-themed party experience by turning up in their various Ankara styles, alongside their favorite bottle/can of Orijin while recording a video of themselves enjoying to the party.

Consumers are enjoined to post the recorded video on social media using the hashtag #OrijinalBBNParty and tag the handle of the @Orijin_nigeria for a chance to win surprise rewards.

For more information on the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/orijinNigeria.

You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #BBNaijaOrijinalparty #StayOrijinal.

