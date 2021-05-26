Ordinary President Ahmad Isah caught in another video assaulting a young man

In a video published by Sahara Reporters, Isah is seen asking the young man who asked him to write the names of people for a registration exercise at the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja.

While the man was explaining the reason he compiled the names, the human rights activist slapped him saying "who commissioned you to write their names?”

Those around tried to pacify him but the enraged On Air Personality refused to be restrained as he yelled at them.

After slapping his victim, the self-styled president continued to ask the man who authorised him to write the names.

The video of the radio presenter assaulting another Nigerian emerged days after he admitted that he made a stupid mistake by slapping a woman who set fire on a minor on suspicion that this six-year-old girl was a witch.

Isah, who was recently summoned by the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) over the case was dragged on social media for slapping the woman who had already confessed to the crime.

Explaining the reason for summoning the OAP, the corporation said it invited Isah to know the circumstances surrounding the situation that led to the assault.