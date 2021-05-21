Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Radio presenter Ahmad Isah landed a couple of thunderous backhands on a woman who had just confessed to pouring Kerosene and setting fire on a minor; on suspicion that this six-year-old girl was a witch.

The incident divided opinions after the clips went viral.

Isah is quite the popular and controversial On Air Personality (OAP) in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, where he has a large audience hanging on his every word on family radio, Brekete, as he dishes out verdict after verdict to persons he's declared guilty of human rights violations.

He fancies himself the man who dispenses justice faster in a nation where the rights of almost everyone are trampled upon every other day--the Ordinary President for ordinary Nigerians.

However, slapping a woman on air was deemed to have crossed the line in many quarters, even for a self-styled president, and the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has since summoned Isah for assault.

"I want to appreciate the Brekete Family members. I also want to appreciate other Nigerians and other nationals for standing by me during these trying times. I made a mistake and I am sorry," Isah says, amid a flurry of condemnations online.

"This incident did not happen on set. It happened in the evening. But it was documented.

"BBC, Aljazeera and many other international and local media houses have always been present during studio and off studio hours.

"For those that do not understand, the little girl had maggots and puss on her head when she was brought to us.

"The image you all saw on social media was after four surgeries in Garki Hospital. I have paid for skin grafting. Hopefully, she will be better.

"When we took the six year old girl to Garki Hospital, the crowd were crying...asking for the lady that did this to that little girl.

"To avoid lynching, my crew refused to reveal the identity of the woman to anyone. But we expected her to show a little remorse.

"I reacted as a father and I am very sorry. But what made me act stupidly was when I was told what happened, how it happened...and her response and body language suggested she was not remorseful.

"I am sorry I slapped her," he repeats.