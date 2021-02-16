This partnership has already seen fruition as the 2Baba Tuned Edition of oraimo’s wireless earbud was well received in the market by consumers. The oraimo 2Baba freepods 2 is one of the fastest selling products in the market.

These earbuds do not just have 2Baba’s signature, but they are specially tuned by 2Baba himself to ensure the consumers get that crisp audio and professional sound quality for consumers.

For most companies, taking bold marketing steps is regarded as a wild goose chase. But for oraimo, taking bold steps is what has made the brand stand out.

The above brings to mind the rationale behind the signing of popular Nigerian Afro-pop/ RnB and “African Queen” crooner, 2Baba as the headline brand ambassador of the oraimo brand. The collaboration which sent tongues wagging all over social and traditional media has since been beneficial to both parties as it has been witnessed in the astronomical increase in the origination, production and sales of the specially tuned oraimo 2Baba freepods 2.

The oraimo 2Baba freepods 2 with its pro-sound, slick design, black aesthetics, excellent battery life, unique touch controls, and the icing on the cake 2Baba’s voice prompt makes it so unique. To further the cobranding with the legendary Afro-pop/RnB singer, the oraimo 2Baba freepods 2 is created with a unique bass system and sound system that gives you a legendary live experience. Perfectly made for all music lovers.

It should be noted that the collaboration was done in a bid to increasing brand awareness and also to leverage the popularity of 2Baba, Nigeria’s most successful musician as the face of the brand.

This goes to show that oraimo knows what motivates her audience and users. It’s simple; incorporating social proof. Telling a story that shows your expertise and how you’re qualified to solve your audience’s problem; the hunger to do something different; something that can change people's lives so that they can explore the wonderful world.

oraimo is Africa’s leading smart accessories brand that has broken into Nigerian homes with the vision of providing millennials with a smarter and easier and convenient lifestyle.

Check out ng.oraimo.com to get your smart accessories at amazing prices and Keep Exploring.

*This is a featured post.