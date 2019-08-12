The team competed against other housemates also divided into different groups, with each team consisting of four or five housemates: a photographer, a designer/stylist and models.

Earlier in the week, housemates were instructed to unleash their creativity by creating a coordinated Neon Gradient-themed fashion line that reflected the 3D colour gradient of OPPO Mobile Smartphones and model their pieces during the OPPO fashion show.

The housemates worked tirelessly in their respective teams to come up with creative pieces. Their fans were not left behind, as they actively followed the task and championed their favourites in the social media polls conducted by OPPO mobile.

The battle of the fans online continued as they actively rooted for their favourites resulted in the OPPO hashtag; #OPPOxBBN trending across social media platforms.

Impressed with the level of creativity shown by all the housemates, fans took to social media to express their excitement:

OPPO Mobile chose the winning team based on the overall look; creativity and beauty of the fashion line, complimentary hair & makeup, as well as the brilliant portrait images captured from the runway.

From the images taken by each groups' photographer, it appeared that the last part was omitted by most teams. Some groups did not take good photographs, and some models did not stay still long enough to get good portraits.

Based on the above criteria the judges selected Team Enkay as the team that provided creativity in the outfits made, as well as being able to take the most brilliant pictures of their creation.

After the week of hard work, the housemates were treated to an amazing party, organized by OPPO Mobile. The housemates, had a great time, unwinding to DJ BeeJordan at the party.

You can follow @opponigeria on Facebook/Instagram and @oppomobileng on Twitter for more information and updates on OPPO Mobile Nigeria’s BBN 2019 activities.

This is a featured post