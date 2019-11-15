Speaking about this partnership, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola emphasised that the partnership with Toke Makinwa, is in line with the OPPO DNA of beauty and technology and just like the sleek and unique designs of OPPO Products, Toke Makinwa will help communicate unique OPPO’s style and design with the OPPO Reno2 Series.

OPPO Mobile, Toke Makinwa partner to launch Reno2 Series smartphones in Nigeria

Below is a sneak peek to the photography capacity of the Reno2 Series, as captured by popular celebrity photographer, Anny Robert.

The Reno2 isn’t just great at only photography, its excels at videography too, packing the features only high-end professional equipment possess and providing them in a sleek and portable smartphone. Toke Makinwa will also be showing the video-shooting and editing capabilities of the Reno2 Series with her popular Vlog.

The new OPPO Reno2 Series smartphones will be available for purchase on Jumia and at accredited dealerships nationwide from the 18th of November, 2019. The RRP is N179,900 (8BG+256GB) for the Reno2 and N129,900 for the Reno2F (8GB+128GB). Covered by OPPO Care’s 2-year warranty policy.

About OPPO

OPPO is an innovative smartphone brand ranked No 3 in the world according to IHS Markit. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries of the world, with 6 research centers worldwide and an international design center in London. OPPO has more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating new experiences and greater value for customers around the world.

OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

