“With the quality of creative talents available in Nigeria, we are looking to make stars out of everyday Nigerians to show our commitment to taking a leading role in training, harnessing and growing creative talents”, Joseph Adeola, the PR Manager of OPPO Nigeria emphasised.

The contest is designed to showcase young and budding photographers in Nigeria, and the idea is to connect their extraordinary creativity with the superior quality of the OPPO Reno2 smartphone.

The Redefinition Photography Contest is open to semi-professional and amateur photographers above the age of 18 and/or people under the age of 18 who have written consent from a parent/legal guardian within Nigeria. The participants of this contest would be given the opportunity to capture and redefine everyday moments and activities using the OPPO Reno2 devices.

To participate, interested contestants are to visit differenceinaclick.ng, register and submit their entries. Interested participants are duly informed that the required terms and conditions apply to all entries.

Shortlisted participants would compete, based on their individual photographic strengths, using the six photography modes available in the OPPO Reno2. These are:

Wide Angle - Architecture and Landscape

Zoom - Love for Nature

Ultra Night Mode - Night Living

Microspur - Food art

Videography - Precious Moments

Blurring - Humans of the city

The top three participants will go home with the sums of N1 million, N500,000 and N200,000 along with brand new OPPO Reno2 smartphones worth N179,000 each.

Entry submissions close on the 19th of January, 2020.

For more information, follow @opponigeria (Instagram & Facebook) and @oppomobileng (Twitter)

