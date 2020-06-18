The qualities of entry have been nothing short of brilliant and OPPO Mobile has announced the twenty (20) shortlisted finalists who will proceed to compete in the next social voting phase of the contest after being photographed by award winning Nigerian photographer, Amazing Klef on the OPPO Reno3 smartphone.

The 2 most popular contestants (Male and Female) through voting will be going home with one million Naira (N1,000,000.00) each in cash, a brand new Reno 3 smartphone, an exclusive deal to star on the cover of Genevieve Magazine and media coverage across top lifestyle platforms nationwide.

Here are the top twenty (20) shortlisted finalists who will be battling it out for the grand prizes in the male and female categories:

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

1. EMMANUEL SOMTO, a 23-year-old student who dreams of being on major billboards in Africa and the world.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

2. Vote BELLO GHAFFAR, a Brand Manager and Model with dreams of becoming famous like Alton Maison and Naomi Campbell;

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

3. Vote AFOGU GWENDOLINE, a 22-year-old Physiologist who aspires to become a global top model like Naomi Campbell in the near future.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

4. Vote IZE-IYAMU ONOME, a 19-year-old student who is passionate about modelling and dreams of becoming an international supermodel like Bella Hadid.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

5. Vote AKINBOLA KHAFAYAT, a 21-year-old Home Economics Education graduate who intends to boost her modelling career with this win. She aspires to be like Nyane.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

6. Vote AYOMIDE OWOPUTI, a 22-year-old Mass Communication Student who dreams of building a brand for himself like Adonis Bosso.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

7. Vote AYELOJA SAMUEL, a 20-year-old Linguistics student with 5 year of modelling experience. He is confident that winning will make him an icon like Alpha Dia.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

8. Vote PRECIOUS AREDIAMEN, a 20-year-old Model with 4 years of modelling experience. She admires Bella Hadid and hopes to win this contest.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

9. Vote OKEKE MARCEL, a 20-year-old Lawyer with 2 years of experience as a model. He hopes to merge his modelling with an acting career.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

10. Vote JOHN ORHEWERE, a 23-year-old Accountant who is very passionate about modelling and dreams of being on cover of major international magazines.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

11. Vote JEFFERY OBED, 21-year-old music and football enthusiast who sees winning the contest as an opportunity to become a very big star.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

12. Vote CHINENYE MGBOJIKWE, a 25-year-old Nutritionist and Masters degree student. Her dream is to become a globally relevant model.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

13. Vote NWAKIRE EMMANUEL, a 27-year-old Business man who looks to make the best of his height, body structure, face and speaking abilities. 14. Vote DUNU CHISOM, a 25-year-old Fashion Entrepreneur with 3 years of modelling experience. She hopes to get signed by an international modelling agency.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

14. Vote DUNU CHISOM, a 25-year-old Fashion Entrepreneur with 3 years of modelling experience. She hopes to get signed by an international modelling agency.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

15. Vote ADEWALE MAYOWA, a 24-year-old Medical Doctor who is keen in creating conceptual works of art and exploring the combination of Art and Fashion.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

16. Vote JUMOKE AZEEZ, a 21-year-old with 2 years modelling experience. Winning this contest will be a step in the right direction for her career.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

17. Vote ALAGBE RUTH, a 19-year-old student who just loves the camera. Her dream is to be in her happy place and winning this contest will make her happy.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

18. Vote FASANNI AFOLABI, a 26-year-old Portrait and Food photographer who is really hopeful of becoming a major player in the entertainment industry.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

19. Vote ESUOLA MODUPE, a 23-year-old Loan Collector with a burning desire to become a famous model. She is confident in the power of her face.

OPPO Mobile Nigeria unveils the top 20 finalists for Reno3 Urban24 Modeling Contest

20. Vote OLOWOOKERE GBEMISOLA, a 22-year-old Public Relations Executive and a part-time TV Commercial model. She dreams of becoming a famous PR top-shot.

To vote for your favorite participant, follow @OPPONigeria pages, like your favorites post and comment " I vote ***. (The contestant Name)

Voting ends by June 25, 2020. T & C’s apply.

For more information, please contact the OPPO Nigeria PR Manager: joseph.adeola@oppo-aed.ng

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand that since 2008 has been relentless in the pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. As at today, OPPO provides cutting edge smartphones to over 200 million people all over the world.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries of the world, with 6 Research Centers and 4 R&D worldwide and an international design center in London. OPPO has more than 40,000 employees who are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

OPPO is popular for its stylish smartphone designs, quality photography experience and the status symbol it provides to its users.

This is a featured post.