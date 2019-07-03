OPPO Mobile Nigeria would be part of the show up until the end by the 30th of October, 2019 and will be unveiling many surprises as the weeks roll-by.

Young people outside the house will not be left out of the excitement and rewards, courtesy of OPPO Mobile at different times during the airing of the TV Show.

Just like in other markets of the world where OPPO Mobile exists, OPPO Mobile Nigeria is committed to Youth Empowerment and Dream Actualization.

Nengi Akinola, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria said: “Over the years, the show has been a launch pad for stars into the Nigerian entertainment industry, this track record of growth and empowerment attracted us, as it is our goal to not only give our customers the very best of technology with every smartphone but to also increase their chances of becoming the very best versions of themselves in all their endeavors.”

No wonder the Show has since its maiden edition in 2006, produced some of Nigeria’s biggest names in entertainment such as OPPO Nigeria brand Influencer, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bam Bam, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bisola, Teddy A, Uti Nwachukwu among others.

The winner of the TV Show is set to go home with a cash prize of N30 Million, a new OPPO smartphone and other prizes all to the value of N60 Million.

You can follow @opponigeria on Facebook/Instagram and @oppomobileng on Twitter for more information and updates on OPPO Mobile Nigeria’s BBN 2019 activities.

