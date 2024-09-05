OOU student kidnaps lady friend, kills her after collecting ransom

Christianah was reportedly declared missing on Monday, August 19, 2024, after which her abductor used her WhatsApp account to send her parents photos of her in captivity through the "view once" feature, demanding ₦1.5 million in ransom.

It was gathered that the deceased’s parents managed to raise ₦350,000, which was transferred to a betting account as instructed by the kidnappers.

After receiving the ransom, the abductor asked for a copy of the sender’s bank statement.

Christianah’s family provided it on Friday, August 23, but communication from the kidnappers ceased shortly after.

During this time, some of the ransom funds were deposited into Christianah’s GTBank account and later withdrawn into a Wema Bank account associated with Ayomide.

By Thursday, August 26, investigators began tracing the linked bank accounts, and by August 29, they identified that the BVN connected to the betting account belonged to Ayomide.

He had already withdrawn ₦100,000 before the betting company froze the account. Evidence also revealed Ayomide’s personal connection to Christianah through their Instagram interactions.

Authorities traced Ayomide’s mobile device to his family’s home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, prompting the deployment of military personnel from the 174 Battalion for his arrest.

A search of his phone uncovered incriminating evidence, including Christianah’s phone, bank records linking Ayomide to the crime, and email correspondence between him and the victim’s family.

On Tuesday, September 3, Ayomide confessed to killing Christianah and burying her at his family home.