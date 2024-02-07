ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

OOU student allegedly commits suicide in hotel room, Ogun Police confirms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The student was found lying unconscious in the room with foam in her mouth.

OOU student allegedly commits suicide in hotel room, Ogun Police confirms
OOU student allegedly commits suicide in hotel room, Ogun Police confirms

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta. She said the 31-year-old was reported to have been found lying unconscious in the room and foaming in the mouth with an empty bottle of Sniper beside her.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Iwoye Division, on January 27 at 7:30 am.

The Director of Be-Happy Hotel in Ago-Iwoye, Oduniyi Adelaja, came to the police station and reported that at about 6 am on the day, he received information from one Adebayo Israel, a staff member of the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Israel said that Adaeze was found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth in a freezer.

“An empty bottle of Sniper was found beside her, and she was immediately rushed to Best Care Hospital and later transferred to Love and Care Hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where she was confirmed dead,” the PPRO said.

Odutola said that the scene of the crime was visited and the empty sniper bottle was recovered. She stated further that the body of the student had been taken to the OOU Teaching Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The PPRO added that the police Divisional Crime Branch (DCB) had begun an investigation into the case while the institution’s authorities had been notified.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Oyo State aims to lead in energy sufficiency, Gov Makinde affirms

Oyo State aims to lead in energy sufficiency, Gov Makinde affirms

Unilorin vice chancellor commits to promoting Blue Economy study, utilisation

Unilorin vice chancellor commits to promoting Blue Economy study, utilisation

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions [NAN]

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms