OOU student allegedly commits suicide in hotel room, Ogun Police confirms

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta. She said the 31-year-old was reported to have been found lying unconscious in the room and foaming in the mouth with an empty bottle of Sniper beside her.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Iwoye Division, on January 27 at 7:30 am.

“The Director of Be-Happy Hotel in Ago-Iwoye, Oduniyi Adelaja, came to the police station and reported that at about 6 am on the day, he received information from one Adebayo Israel, a staff member of the hotel.

“Israel said that Adaeze was found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth in a freezer.

“An empty bottle of Sniper was found beside her, and she was immediately rushed to Best Care Hospital and later transferred to Love and Care Hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where she was confirmed dead,” the PPRO said.

Odutola said that the scene of the crime was visited and the empty sniper bottle was recovered. She stated further that the body of the student had been taken to the OOU Teaching Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.