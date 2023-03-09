ADVERTISEMENT
One-way: 1 dies as commercial bus rams into private car in Lagos

An unidentified private car owner died on Thursday morning when a commercial bus driver driving against traffic (one-way) collided with his vehicle around Meiran area of Lagos.

Oreagba said that a Volkswagen commercial bus driver with registration no EPE 964XX while driving one-way with high speed collided with a private Honda Civic car.

He said that the accident occurred around 9:30:a:m, and the driver of the Honda Civic car, who sustained serious neck injury, died instantly in a pool of blood.

Oreagba said it was confirmed that the dead driver was living in Meiran Estate which was very close to the scene of the accident.

He said that the LASTMA officials who were first emergency responders handed over the corpse to his relatives who came out from the estate.

“Both vehicles were immediately removed from the road to pave way for free vehicular movement to other road users.

“The driver of the Volkswagen commercial bus that took one-way ran away, vehicles were handed over to policemen from Meiran Police Station.”

The general manager warned motorists (private/commercial) to desist from disobeying traffic laws, particularly driving against traffic (one-way).

According to him, driving against traffic (One-way) is a waiting dead trap on roads..

