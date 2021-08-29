RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

One dies as tanker rams into vehicles in Anambra –FRSC

A freak accident involving three vehicles has claimed the life of one adult male at Immigration Junction on Awka-Enugu expressway, Anambra, on Saturday, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, state Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 2:30.p.m., was caused by brake failure and loss of control.

The crash involved an Iveco tanker, without registration number, a white Mitsubishi bus with registration number XA482MKH and a blue, private Peugeot saloon car with registration number AJG652AA.

“Eyewitness reports reaching us indicate that the brake of the tanker failed; the driver lost control of the tanker and rammed into the two other vehicles.

“A total of six persons were involved in the crash, comprising of four male adults and two female adults.

“Three male adults and the two female adults sustained some degrees of injuries and were taken to Chukwuemeka Odimegu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, by an FRSC rescue team from Awka.

“Meanwhile, one male adult was taken to the same hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty; and his body has been deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Irelewuyi urged motorists to be of sound mind before going behind the wheels, as well as ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before plying the highways, to avoid accidents.

