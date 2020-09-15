Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

Kumapayi said that the accident was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The FRSC boss said that a total of five persons – four male adults and one female adult, were involved in the accident, with one of them dying in the crash.

“The crash involved a yellow 911 Mercedes Benz water tanker with registration number XB 698 GDD and a yellow tricycle without a registration number.

“According to eyewitnesses, the tanker driver was on excessive speed, leading to loss of control, and rammed into the tricycle.

“The tricycle operator died while the passengers sustained some degree of injuries.

“The victims were taken to Boromi Hospital Onitsha by FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command and the corpse of the dead was deposited at the morgue in the same hospital,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the driver of the tanker had been handed over to the police for further investigations.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he warned motorists against exceeding speed limits.