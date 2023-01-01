ADVERTISEMENT
One dead, six injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

One person was confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota RAV4 near Remo Majestic Hotel , Sagamu on the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

One dead, six injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident(Illustrative)
One dead, six injured in Sagamu-Benin expressway accident(Illustrative)
Akinbiyi explained that the incident occurred at 9:20am, saying that the accident was caused by tyre burst on the part of the sienna vehicle marked EL 839 FST.

He noted that seven people were involved in the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the Sienna car was moving alongside the Rav 4 vehicle when one of the tyres of the Sienna vehicle bursted.

“It fell over the Rav 4 vehicle marked 6172 DLA resulting in the death of one of the occupants of the Sienna vehicle while six other passengers in both vehicles were injured,” he said.

He urged drivers to shun speeding and the use of bad and second-hand tyres.

