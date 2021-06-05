One dead as commercial bus collides with articulated lorry in Lagos

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the accident happened at the early hours of Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that two articulated trucks, a commercial bus and a car were recovered from the scene.

“The accident recorded a casualty that was taken to an unknown hospital before arrival of the agency’s responders.

“A fatality was also reported and the dead handed over to the State Environmental Monitoring Unit, SEHMU,

“Upon arrival of the agency’s officials at the scene at 03:00hrs this morning, it was observed that a commercial bus ran into a 40-feet container truck.

“This resulted in a multiple accident involving two 40-feet container trucks, one car and a commercial bus,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the driver of one of the trucks was rescued and taken to an unknown hospital by bystanders prior to the arrival of the first responders.

“The responders met one fatality, an unidentified male adult whose remains were taken away by SEHMU officials.

“All the affected vehicles have been recovered, towed off and handed over to Police Officers from Agege Police Station,” the director general said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that further investigation is ongoing and the result will be revealed.

In a related development, LASEMA also recovered a burnt car at Falomo, area in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The situation report, according to LASEMA Head of Public Affairs, Mr Nosa Okunbor, said that the burnt car was causing obstruction along the axis.

“However, the swift response of the agency’s tow vehicle was engaged to evacuate the impediment off the road”.