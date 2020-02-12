Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred at about 6:30a.m, could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

“The vehicles involved include: a brown colour truck with registration number NNE733XA, an Iveco truck with registration number RRN733XA and a company truck with registration number removed before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

“The fatal crash, which involved six people, all males, led to the death of one person and three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“An eyewitness told FRSC that the crash was as a result of speeding and loss of control.

“Before we got there, the injured victims have been rushed to the hospital and the corpse deposited at the mortuary by a good Samaritan,” he said.

Kumapayi also said that the clearing of obstruction was ongoing at the scene of the crash.

He, however, condoled with the family of the dead and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.

The FRSC official advised all road users to always call the FRSC emergency toll free number- 122, in the event of any emergency for prompt response to victims of road traffic crashes.

The sector commander admonished motorists in the state to drive with care and desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking and all forms of dangerous driving.