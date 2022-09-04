One crushed to death in Niger auto accident

Tsukwam said the accident involved articulated trucks marked MKA 195 SH conveying diesel and another with registration number KMC146 ZJ.

”Three people were involved in the crash, one died and two unhurt,” he said.

Tsukwam explained that Bashir Ibrahim, a conductor (motor boy) of one of them had opened the Bonnet of the vehicle for a routine vehicle drill.

”A tanker vehicle was parked as well beside the road that was trying to take off; in the process, he reversed the tanker to enable him enter the road properly and couldn’t see the rear clearly but ended up crushing the conductor of the trailer."

The killed conductor was taken to kaduna by the relatives for burial, and vehicles involved were taken to police MTD BIda for further investigation.

The Sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid accidents.