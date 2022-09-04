RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

One crushed to death in Niger auto accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said one person died on Saturday in an auto accident at New Market, Bida-Minna Road, in Bida Local Government Area of Niger.

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
Tsukwam said the accident involved articulated trucks marked MKA 195 SH conveying diesel and another with registration number KMC146 ZJ.

”Three people were involved in the crash, one died and two unhurt,” he said.

Tsukwam explained that Bashir Ibrahim, a conductor (motor boy) of one of them had opened the Bonnet of the vehicle for a routine vehicle drill.

”A tanker vehicle was parked as well beside the road that was trying to take off; in the process, he reversed the tanker to enable him enter the road properly and couldn’t see the rear clearly but ended up crushing the conductor of the trailer."

The killed conductor was taken to kaduna by the relatives for burial, and vehicles involved were taken to police MTD BIda for further investigation.

The Sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid accidents.

The road safety officer said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

