Labour Unions at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, have blamed the death of a lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Science, Prof. Gideon Okedayo on the Federal Government.

Okedayo was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen while going to Igara town in Edo State. Days after, the lecturer, according to Punch was founded dead few meters away from where he was kidnapped.

However, the university unions comprising of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and the National Association of Academic Technologists have all blamed the incident on the Federal Government.

They said the incident happened as a result of government’s failure to provide adequate security for the people.

While speaking on behalf of the unions, Mr. Temidayo Temola, the chairman of Joint Action Committee of Staff Unions of the Osustech, blamed the security agencies in Edo State for not being proactive enough to rescue the deceased.

“His corpse was said to have been found not too far from where he was abducted thus turning his reunion with family and the university community to a forlorn hope.

“We, therefore, reiterate that he did not in any way deserve this in a country that he diligently served. We also maintain that the relevant security agencies were never proactive enough despite an immediate report by his driver who narrowly escaped the abductors.

“We charge the Federal Government and security agencies to go after the killers of Prof. Okedayo, with a view to bringing them to book.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately overhaul the security apparatus in the country. Nigerians deserve a safer ambiance in their own land,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide condemned the murder of the lecturer, saying it is heinous and barbaric.