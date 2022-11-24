RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ondo pastor remanded as church member’s son d*es of poisoning

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased had been missing for days, after which he was found in the pastor’s custody.

A pastor identified as Samuel Alade-Emin, has been remanded at a correctional centre, over his alleged involvement in the death of his church member’s son, Olasupo Abiona.

It would be recalled that in August 2022, Abiona went missing, and his whereabouts were unknown to anyone for seven days.

Abiona was later found in the pastor’s custody at Alagbado village, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that after Abiona was found in the pastor’s custody, he was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, where he gave up the ghost.

The pastor, according to sources, was suspected to have given the deceased poisonous substance to consume.

However, following the passing away of Abiona, men of Ondo Police Command, arrested Alade-Emin, after which the latter was arraigned before the State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure on two-count bothering on deprivation of liberty and murder.

During the pastor’s trial, police prosecutor Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the defendant unlawfully detained Abiona, who was the son of one of the elders in the church, against his will.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly administered a substance suspected to be poisonous to the deceased which made him vomit blood and died.

Akintimehin argued that the offences committed contravened Sections 365 and 316(5) of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

In his application, Akintimehin, therefore, prayed the court to keep the defendant at the correctional centre pending the outcome of advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

On his part, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence, after which the Chief Magistrate demanded him.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

