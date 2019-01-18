The monarch is facing a nine-count charge over alleged robbery, arson, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police prosecuting officer, Olatunji Kazeem, told the court that the defendants, alongside others now at large, while being armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, robbed one Ajimijere Ayodele of a Tiger generator and a sum of N160,000.

The monarch is also being accused of shooting one Olu Obolo in the leg and hacking him at the rear pelvic girdle with a machete.

The magistrate fixed January 24 for hearing on the case and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody