Ondo man imprisoned for stealing bread after breaking into shops

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 26-year-old was said to not be a first time offender.

A loaf of bread

A man identified as Victor Samson, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft.

Samson, a 26-year-old, was convicted of theft after being arrested for stealing bread, and other items worth N679,000.

According to a police prosecutor, Inspector Martins Gbenga, the convict was not a first-time offender and that he broke into several shops at Major Sawmill Junction, Ondo Road, Ore.

Gbenga listed items stolen by Victor as packs of soft drinks, table water, a carton of wine, and 50 loaves of bread, among others.

Having heard the prosecutor’s case submission, Magistrate, O. A. Omofolarin convicted Samson and sentenced him accordingly following his guilty plea to the four counts.

In a related development, a Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, sentenced a 19-year-old man, Olamide Olasode, to seven years in prison, without an option of fine.

Olasode was imprisoned for stealing cables worth N397,000 from an uncompleted building.

Narrating how the incident happened, Inspector Lawrence Olu-Balogun, a police prosecutor, stated Olasode committed the offence on Monday, October 31, 2022, at about 10:00pm at Ibukunoluwade community, Ile-Ise Awo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to the prosecutor, the convict entered the uncompleted building of one Yemi Fadipe and stole the cables, adding that he pulled out the wires from the conduit pipes of the house and stole eight rolls of 1.5mm cable wires valued at N84,000, and six rolls of 2.5mm cable wires valued at N105,000.

The police prosecutor added that Olasode stole four rolls of 4mm cables valued at N118,000 and two rolls of 6mm single cable wires worth N90,000, all valued at N397,000.

Damilare Famuyiwa

