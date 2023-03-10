ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo man dragged to court for defrauding S*x worker with fake alert

Damilare Famuyiwa

The sex worker said the defendant defrauded her of N120,000 after she traded her body to him.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo Command, has arraigned a man identified as Samuel Oni, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, for allegedly defrauding a sex worker, Blessing Olaitan, of N120,000.

In the course of the court proceeding, Olaitan said she was a professional sex worker, adding that after having sex with her, the defendant collected N80,000 from her with a promise to transfer the money alongside her N15,000 fee to her account.

According to the sex worker, she later received a fake credit alert from Oni, who was dragged to the court on two-count bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

“That you, Samuel Oni, and others at large on March 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence to with (sic) stole a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Samuel Oni, on March 1, 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006,” the charge sheet read.

Following the plea of not guilty by the defendant, the Magistrate, Tope Aladejana granted him bail with a sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, as he adjourned the case till Monday, April 17, 2023, for hearing.

