Ondo man dragged to court for defrauding S*x worker with fake alert

In the course of the court proceeding, Olaitan said she was a professional sex worker, adding that after having sex with her, the defendant collected N80,000 from her with a promise to transfer the money alongside her N15,000 fee to her account.

According to the sex worker, she later received a fake credit alert from Oni, who was dragged to the court on two-count bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

“That you, Samuel Oni, and others at large on March 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence to with (sic) stole a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Samuel Oni, on March 1, 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006,” the charge sheet read.