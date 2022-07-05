RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ondo filling station set ablaze as gunmen shoot d*ad security man

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was on duty when the yet-to-be identified gunmen stormed the filling station.

Ondo filling station set ablaze as gunmen shoot dead security man
Ondo filling station set ablaze as gunmen shoot dead security man

Mayhem was on Monday, July 4, 2022, unleashed on Igoba community in the Akure-North Local Government Area of Ondo State, as gunmen kill a security official manning a filling station and set the facility ablaze afterwards.

Recommended articles

The security man who was shot dead in the incident was identified as Sunday.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, the filling station manager, stated that those responsible for the killing and fire could not be traced as of the time of filing this report.

“In the morning, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to stop the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed. We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire,” Oluwatobiloba stated.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had confirmed the incident, saying an investigation to unravel the perpetrators is already ongoing.

In a related development, some gunmen kidnapped Umunna Onyeokwu, a Lagos-based businessman.

Onyeokwu was abducted in his residence in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The victim, according to multiple reports, was in his car when three armed men confronted him and whisked him away.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Trending

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman