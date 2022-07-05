Ondo filling station set ablaze as gunmen shoot d*ad security man

The security man who was shot dead in the incident was identified as Sunday.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, the filling station manager, stated that those responsible for the killing and fire could not be traced as of the time of filing this report.

“In the morning, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to stop the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed. We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire,” Oluwatobiloba stated.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had confirmed the incident, saying an investigation to unravel the perpetrators is already ongoing.

In a related development, some gunmen kidnapped Umunna Onyeokwu, a Lagos-based businessman.

Onyeokwu was abducted in his residence in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.