Ondo Amotekun arrests 67 suspected kidnappers in 2 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amotekun Commander also frowned at the rate at which young men were entering the state reserves, claiming to be hunters.

Adetunji Adeleye, state Commander of Amotekun Corps, while parading the suspects before newsmen on Monday in Akure, said that most of those arrested were suspected kidnappers.

Adeleye also said that many of the suspected kidnappers were identified by their victims. The commander, who explained that some of the suspects were arrested with different types of weapons with some engaging in housebreaking, robbery and murder, said three of the suspects could be regarded as jailbirds.

The major reason for parading them is to send the signal to criminals that Ondo State cannot tolerate them.

“The government is resolute in ensuring that the peace and stability of the state is not disturbed.

“And you must know that there is no way you engage in criminal activities in the state and you won’t be arrested,” he said.

Adeleye reassured the people of the state that the corps and other security agencies remained resolute in their efforts at making the state safe for socio-economic activities. The Amotekun Commander also frowned at the rate at which young men were entering the state reserves, claiming to be hunters.

According to him, the state government will not tolerate anybody without genuine excuse to be in the forest reserves.

A worrisome group that we observed recently is young men in their hundreds saying they are hunters with dogs entering the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We must know why he is coming and he must have a reference point, not just tell us that you are coming from up North and you want to go into our forest reserves and hunt.

“We are not opposed to hunting, but we have rules and regulations guiding whoever wants to enter our reserves, so we have sent them back to their states on the directive of the governor,” he stated.

