Many of us are now working remotely and that means it is more important than ever to make sure our data is safe and protected. Data can mean important personal documents, that work project you have been working on over the last few weeks or even treasured photographs that capture important moments in your life.

According to a poll of 2000 users conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Western Digital, more than half of those surveyed have never deleted anything from any of their devices. Those questioned said fear of needing their files later and not being able to let go of old memories as their top reasons preventing them from getting rid of their content. With data living everywhere, regular backups can be essential in protecting yourself from the loss of valuable files as well as in minimizing the damage that can be caused by malware that encrypts your data.

Many of us have found ourselves in that regrettable situation where we dropped a smartphone or spilled coffee on our laptop leaving us with that nervous wait to find out if our device still works and has our saved data. At best it is an inconvenience and at worst lost data will require considerable time and effort to be recovered, if it is even possible.

On World Backup Day – It is better to ‘save’ than be sorry

Despite the risk, research has found that 20 percent of computer users have never backed up their data. This is even though almost 20 percent of users have had their computers attacked by malware in the past year, according to additional research. As smartphones have become an essential tool in our lives it comes as no surprise that these devices are a prime target for criminals with the latter report finding that one in 10 people had their handsets stolen. Of these victims, 68 percent were unable to recover their phones after the theft. This means, if not backed up, all that data is gone forever.

The pace of digital growth and transformation is not slowing down. We rely heavily on the convenience, speed and efficiency of our digital devices to help us work, live and play. This requires greater awareness not only about backing up our data but ensuring we use the best technology to help us do that.

Western Digital has built a trusted reputation among consumers and businesses alike with its range of storage options. As customer habits and needs change so too do their requirements for storage. As we become increasingly mobile, secure portable external storage has become a necessity.

Whether we want to enjoy our collection of movies and music during a flight or have enough space to save all those photos we took during a family holiday, storage must go where we go. This is where the ultra-thin and modern design of the WD My Passport external storage delivers exceptional performance. Extra protection is provided by the built-in AES hardware encryption so your personal data stays safe. To use, all you have to do is plug it into your computer and you are ready to go. It is available from 1TB to 5TB capacities based on your need as well as a choice of blue, red, and classic black colors. Mac users do not miss out either with the 2TB My Passport for Mac.

Recognizing the extension of your PC to include smartphones and other devices, Western Digital has also developed a range of versatile and flexible mobile storage solutions. The iXpand flash drive can plug into an iPhone to automatically backup photos, videos and contacts. Once saved on the drive the data can be transferred onto a computer with the iXpand Drive’s USB 3.0 connector. The drive comes in 128GB and 256GB sizes and allows for password protection across multiple devices. It is also small enough to be hooked up to a keyring, so it is always with the user.

The Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C from SanDisk lets you free up space on your smartphone and quickly transfer files between devices such as tablets, handsets and computers at 150MB/s1 though USB 3.1. Available in sizes ranging from 16GB to 256GB means there is an option for every requirement. Add in the SanDisk® Memory Zone app for Android™ (available on Google Play™) and you can manage your device’s memory and content effortlessly.

