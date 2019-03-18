Knowledge sharing sessions, insightful talks, trainings and more…BeautybyTejj brings Behind Beauty Empowerment 2019 to Workstation Nigeria.

Behind Beauty Empowerment (BBE) program is back and better! Come March 24, 2019, Behind Beauty Empowerment, an entrepreneur empowerment program which is focused on nurturing young minds through the knowledge of beauty is coming to Lagos for its second edition.

Behind Beauty Empowerment is brought to you by BeautybyTejj, a beauty/makeup company that focuses on enhancing the beauty of its prospective clients. The program is targeted at enlightening entrepreneurs on the importance of purpose in business, empowering SME’s by communicating the importance of financial literacy and financial management in business and empowering entrepreneurs in beauty (makeup, hairstyling, fashion and photography) business.

Featuring knowledge sharing session by seasoned professional in business, Omilola Oshikoya, live makeup demos by Aderonke Adekunle, hairstyling training by Royce Samuel, photography training session by Tope Adenola and mentoring sessions by other seasoned experts who would be discussing topics such as; finding/understanding purpose in business, financial literacy in business etc.

Speaking on the upcoming event, MD/CEO, BeautybyTejj and convener, Behind Beauty Empowerment, Ms Adekunle Aderonke stated that it is tough for most entrepreneurs to become financially independent. Behind Beauty Empowerment places emphasis on financial literacy and understanding individual purposes in business especially in the beauty industry.

“So, if you are a beautypreneur like me, you don’t want to miss this year’s edition. Come learn how to enhance your beauty business, your finances and how to better understand your purpose in business,” Adekunle stated.

She adds: “Through the Behind Beauty Empowerment initiative, we hope to connect, empower and inspire young minds. This is our maiden corporate social responsibility and contribution to a society that desperately needs the support and input of the privileged to grow and understand purpose in business.”

Follow @beautybytejj on IG and click on the link in the bio to register or send your full names and brand/business names to thebbe.co@gmail.com.