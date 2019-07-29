The Metropolitan Police has awarded a payout of £2,500 (N1.1 million) to Oluwole Ilesanmi, a 64-year-old Nigerian Christian street preacher, who was arrested in February 2018.

Ilesanmi was arrested by cops outside Southgate Tube station in North London after he was accused of Islamophobia by a passer-by who had engaged him in a heated argument.

The preacher admitted he called Islam an 'aberration', but insisted that it was an expression of his point of view and not an attack on Muslims as alleged.

A clip of the arrest saw officers forcefully remove Ilesanmi from the scene in handcuffs before he was driven miles away and released with no cash on him.

It was a stranger that assisted him with his bus fare to get back, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Ilesanmi, who moved to the United Kingdom in 2010 as a Protestant missionary, told The Mail that he felt his freedom of speech was violated by the officers and that he wouldn't have been handled in the same way if he was a Muslim.

He said, "I believe God loves everyone, including Muslims, but I have the right to say I that I don't agree with Islam – we are living in a Christian country, after all.

"I was upset when they took away my Bible. They just threw it in the police car. They would never have done that if it had been the Koran. Whatever happened to freedom of speech?"

A Met spokesperson said officers respect and uphold the rights of all individuals to practise freedom of speech, but that they also have the right to investigate if the language someone uses is perceived as being a potential hate crime.

"In this case, it was deemed appropriate to remove the man from the area," he said.

The £2,500 payout includes compensation for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment, aggravated damages for exceptional harm and humiliating and distressing treatment, and recognition for the potential psychological trauma experienced during the arrest.