Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale, the Oluwo of Iwoland and his Jamaican queen, Chanel Chin have broken up.

The monarch announced their split on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

In the statement, the traditional leader said Chanel Chin be addressed as ex-queen, saying they are now separated due to personal irreconcilable differences.

The statement reads; “This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty”.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her”.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty”.

Chanel Chin is the daughter of Jamaican reggae star, Ludlow Chin.

The duo met in Canada before Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale became the traditional ruler of Iwo land in 2015.