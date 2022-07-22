Okada riders shower colleague in public for refusing to bath

According to a Twitter user who shared a video from the incident, the okada riders were angry that their colleague had not had his bath for months. Hence, they forcefully bathed him.

In the footage, the man was seen resisting the activity, while his colleagues overpowered him to forcefully bath him.

Reactions

As the video surfaced on social media, many Twitter users took to their timelines to express their reactions.

@thekwekigyan_03 tweeted: “Oh too bad, why force someone to take a bath especially in public? What if there are consequences for their actions on the guy? But dude why not bath for a whole 6 months? 😂😂😂”

@adebayopeter02 tweeted: “Anything which makes you not to bath for 6 month could be a metal health problem. Hospital would have been the best place for him not this public humiliation.”