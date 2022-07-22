RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Okada riders shower colleague in public for refusing to bath

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man had reportedly refused to have his bath for over six months. Hence, his colleagues at their park took matters into their hands and shower him.

Okada riders shower colleague in public for refusing to bath
Okada riders shower colleague in public for refusing to bath

Onlookers were shocked, as okada riders showered their colleague in their park for refusing to have his bath after six months.

Recommended articles

According to a Twitter user who shared a video from the incident, the okada riders were angry that their colleague had not had his bath for months. Hence, they forcefully bathed him.

In the footage, the man was seen resisting the activity, while his colleagues overpowered him to forcefully bath him.

Reactions

As the video surfaced on social media, many Twitter users took to their timelines to express their reactions.

@thekwekigyan_03 tweeted: “Oh too bad, why force someone to take a bath especially in public? What if there are consequences for their actions on the guy? But dude why not bath for a whole 6 months? 😂😂😂”

@adebayopeter02 tweeted: “Anything which makes you not to bath for 6 month could be a metal health problem. Hospital would have been the best place for him not this public humiliation.”

The incident was said to have happened in Ghana.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

ASUU strike: FG urges NLC to shelve planned solitary protest

ASUU strike: FG urges NLC to shelve planned solitary protest

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido