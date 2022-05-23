Okada riders in Ogun stage trick PoS operator, rob her of N30,000

Narrating how she was tricked and robbed, Adediran, who has a kiosk at the under-bridge area of Arepo, revealed that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, 2022.

According to the victim, the okada riders approached her with the intention to withdraw N1,000 but ended up tricking and Robbing her of N30,000.

“Around 11am, three men came to my store to withdraw N1,000 and in the process of giving them the money, one of them came inside and was speaking Hausa, which I did not understand. They confused me.

“Before I could get myself together, they went away, but left their ATM card behind. One of them came back to pick up the card. The money I put on my table was already missing, so when he came back, I held him and people gathered around us. He confessed that they were the ones who took the money,” she explained.

Confirming the incident, leader of the OPC (New Era) at Arepo Olayiwola Ogunsolu said the suspect had been arrested and taken to the Warewa Police Station in Ogun State.

“We saw Zainab (Adediran) shouting when the Okada man came and as we tried to intervene, we discovered that the man actually stole her money,” he added.