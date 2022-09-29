Okada man jailed 10 years for defiling minor.

Delivering judgment, Justice Omotoso, said the offence of rape is rampant in the society.

“Giving the convict an option of fine would defeat and frustrate the efforts of well-meaning people and stakeholders to curtail this menace in our society.“Nevertheless, the court would temper justice with mercy since the convict is a first offender and the bread-winner of his family as pleaded by his lawyer.

‘‘I hereby sentence the convict Ajibola Odebo to a term of imprisonment of ten (10) years without option of fine.

”The term of imprisonment shall begin from Feb. 26, 2021,” he held.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravenes the provisions of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap.C7, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo called five witnesses and tendered the defendants’ statement and medical report as exhibits.

The convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel, E.K. Adetifa, he said, he was paid to take the victim to her house at Housing Estate but she begged him not to take her home.

”I took her to my brother’s house.

“when I tried to have sex with her on the second day, I discovered she was still a virgin and I left her go,” he said.

In her statement to the police, the victim said, she went to check her friend at Ojumose area of Ado Ekiti at night.

”I stopped an okada man and paid him N200 to take me to our house at Housing Estate but instead, he diverted and took me to an unknown place.

“I later found myself in a room with him where I later got to know to be Okutagbokutalori.