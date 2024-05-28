ADVERTISEMENT
Oil tanker tyres explode near Lagos filling station in Surulere

The incident led to a traffic gridlock, with vehicles unable to move in the area for nearly an hour.

Tanker tyre explosion sparks chaos in Surulere [Daily Trust]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who resides in the area reports that the explosion of the tyres and the ensuing billows of smoke made residents living near the filling station flee for safety.

Observations by NAN revealed that staff from the filling station hurried out with fire extinguishers to combat the fire, which erupted around 9:00 pm, just a few metres from the station’s entrance.

Emergency responders, including Federal and State Fire Services, as well as the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), swiftly arrived at the scene following distress calls from the community.

Upon arrival, the emergency teams assessed the unregistered truck carrying the petrol and raised concerns about safety measures while questioning the driver and filling station management.

They provided guidance and oversaw the safe discharge of the fuel using a long hose to transfer the petroleum product from the stranded tanker into the filling station’s reservoirs.

The Station Manager of the Conoil Filling Station, Kunle Oniya, informed the emergency responders that the station possessed 20 fire extinguishers, which were promptly utilised to contain the fire and prevent its spread.

The incident led to a traffic gridlock, with vehicles unable to move in the area for nearly an hour. Some residents shared their experiences of the ordeal with NAN.

A resident, Malam Shehu, recounted abandoning his dinner upon witnessing the fiery explosion. He expressed gratitude that the fire was contained before causing further damage. Another resident, known as Iya Abigail, described hearing people shouting while she was playing games, prompting her to flee in confusion while wearing her nightclothes.

She prayed for continued safety in the community. An elderly resident, who preferred anonymity, urged filling stations in the area to prioritise the safety and welfare of residents. She noted that filling stations typically had insurance against fire and other disasters and suggested extending such coverage to vulnerable buildings in their host communities.

Recalling the chaotic events, she said that she heard the sound of an emergency whistle to alert the neighbourhood before hastily evacuating her home.

“I was watching TV and when the incident occurred, I had to blow the emergency whistle to alert the neighborhood but I quickly dressed up before running out of the house,” she said.

